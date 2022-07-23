Vendors and collectors attend 33rd Northeast Arkansas Farm Toy Show

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people were looking to beat the heat and look at miniature pieces of farm equipment at the Northeast Arkansas Farm Toy Show.

It’s the 33rd year for the event which brings out farm toy enthusiasts to buy, sell, and trade farm toys and other memorabilia.

Vendors from all over the region showed up at the show to sell their items at the Hilton Garden Inn in Jonesboro.

Abby Noles was at the show on Friday, July 22. Her father had a booth at the event, and she explained why she likes coming to the show.

“Just all the vendors, and the people,” she said. “Super nice. I also like farm toys and looking around. My dad is one of the vendors at the show, so it’s really fun. It’s our 4th year coming.”

Noles also said she enjoys meeting all the people who come out.

The show continues Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $3, but children 12 and under get in for free.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.