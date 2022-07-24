Energy Alert
2022 Sun Belt Football Media Days kick off Tuesday, A-State in the spotlight Wednesday

The Sun Belt expanded to 14 teams in 2022.
The Sun Belt expanded to 14 teams in 2022.(Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By Sun Belt Conference
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2022 Sun Belt football season will officially kick off with Sun Belt Football Media Days, presented by BuyB1.com, on Tuesday, July 26, and Wednesday, July 27.

The new-look Sun Belt Conference—including new members James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss—will gather in-person in New Orleans.

The event will also be broadcast nationwide on ESPN+.

Three new head coaches—Clay Helton of Georgia Southern, Michael Desormeaux of Louisiana and Jon Sumrall of Troy—will attend this year’s event, which will also be the first Sun Belt Conference media appearance for head coaches Curt Cignetti of James Madison, Charles Huff of Marshall, Ricky Rahne of Old Dominion and Will Hall of Southern Miss.

For the first time in the conference’s 22-year football history, Sun Belt Football Media Days will be expanded into a two-day affair.

Sun Belt East Division programs—App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion—will participate on Tuesday, July 26.

Sun Belt West Division programs—Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State and Troy—will appear on Wednesday, July 27.

Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill will begin the festivities with his State of the Conference address at 10:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 26.

The full list of media days attendees—the head coach and two student-athletes from each football program—and schedule is listed below.

Heading into the 2022 season, its first as a 14-member football conference, the Sun Belt continues to lead the FBS with a .649 bowl winning percentage since the dawn of the College Football Playoff era in 2014.

For exclusive Sun Belt football content on game days and throughout the year, follow @SunBeltFB on Twitter.

Tuesday, July 26

10:00 a.m.

Commissioner Keith Gill, State of the Conference

10:30 a.m.

App State

Shawn Clark, Head Coach

Chase Brice, RS Sr., QB

Steven Jones Jr., RS Sr., DB

11:00 a.m.

Old Dominion

Ricky Rahne, Head Coach

Zach Kuntz, RS Jr., TE

R’Tarriun Johnson, RS Sr., S

11:30 a.m.

Georgia Southern

Clay Helton, Head Coach

Kyle Vantrease, 6th Yr., QB

Dillon Springer, 6th Yr., DL

12:00 p.m.

Lunch

1:30 p.m.

James Madison

Curt Cignetti, Head Coach

Percy Agyei-Obese, Gr., RB

Isaac Ukwu, RS Sr., DL

2:00 p.m.

Coastal Carolina

Jamey Chadwell, Head Coach

Grayson McCall, RS Jr., QB

Jerrod Clark, RS Sr., NT

2:30 p.m.

Marshall

Charles Huff, Head Coach

Rasheen Ali, RS So., RB

Eli Neal, Jr., LB

3:00 p.m.

Georgia State

Shawn Elliott, Head Coach

Malik Sumter, RS Sr., OL

Blake Carroll, Sr., LB

Wednesday, July 27

10:00 a.m.

John McDaid, Coordinator of Football Officials

10:30 a.m.

Troy

Jon Sumrall, Head Coach

Austin Stidham, Sr., OL

Carlton Martial, Sr., LB

11:00 a.m.

Texas State

Jake Spavital, Head Coach

Kyle Hergel, Jr., OL

Jordan Revels, Jr., LB

11:30 a.m.

Arkansas State

Butch Jones, Head Coach

James Blackman, RS Sr., QB

Kivon Bennett, RS Sr., DL

12:00 p.m.

Lunch

1:30 p.m.

Louisiana

Michael Desormeaux, Head Coach

Chris Smith, RS Jr., RB

Andre Jones, RS Sr., DL

2:00 p.m.

Southern Miss

Will Hall, Head Coach

Jason Brownlee, Sr., WR

Swayze Bozeman, Gr., - LB

2:30 p.m.

ULM

Terry Bowden, Head Coach

Boogie Knight, Gr., WR

Zack Woodard, Gr., LB

3:00 p.m.

South Alabama

Kane Wommack, Head Coach

Jalen Wayne, Sr., WR

Darrell Luter Jr., Sr., DB

