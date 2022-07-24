Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Body found in Black River in Poplar Bluff

Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.
Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.(MGN)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A body was found in Black River in Poplar Bluff Saturday around 4 p.m. by kayakers.

Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.

Due to the condition of the body, photographs and finger prints have not been useful in identifying the body.

The deceased is an adult, white male wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.

He is estimated to be 30-50 years old and appears to be bald or balding, with several days of beard growth.

Akers said they did not find any scars, marks or tattoos to help identify him.

No paperwork or ID was found on the body.

He said they are still investigating all possibilities at this time, and an autopsy is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Any one with information can contact Butler County Sheriff’s Office with any information (573) 785-8444.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said multiple agencies, including ASP, were searching for a man who has a...
Highway back open following search of man with warrant
The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Thursday for much of one Region 8 county
Boil order issued for much of county
One person is dead after a crop duster crash, according to Cross County Sheriff David West.
1 dead after morning plane crash
OSHA launches investigation into deadly incident at Silver Dollar City
A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park

Latest News

NEA HUMANE SOCIETY
Dog days of summer fundraiser
Jonesboro organization hosts free basketball camp
Jonesboro organization hosts free basketball camp
1 dead after morning plane crash
1 dead after morning plane crash
Greene County man sentenced to 30 years in prison
Greene County man sentenced to 30 years in prison
Dog days of summer fundraiser
Dog days of summer fundraiser