Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Divers searching for missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake

Splashing water
Splashing water(Public Domain Pictures)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake.

Investigators say the swimmer disappeared around the Rest Haven Resort. Divers with the Western Taney County Fire Protection District began searching Saturday evening.

Investigators said they had no other information to release.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crop duster crash, according to Cross County Sheriff David West.
1 dead after morning plane crash
Arkansas State Police said multiple agencies, including ASP, were searching for a man who has a...
Highway back open following search of man with warrant
The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Thursday for much of one Region 8 county
Boil order issued for much of county
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
According to records filed by the Circuit Court of Sharp County on Friday, July 15, Ragan was...
New details in arrest of former Marked Tree police captain

Latest News

Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
NEA HUMANE SOCIETY
Dog days of summer fundraiser
Jonesboro organization hosts free basketball camp
Jonesboro organization hosts free basketball camp
1 dead after morning plane crash
1 dead after morning plane crash