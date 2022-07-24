Dog days of summer fundraiser

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Native Brew and Jonesboro Young Professionals Network spent their Saturday fundraising for a local nonprofit in Jonesboro.

Saturday, Native Brew hosted a fundraiser with Jonesboro Young Professionals Network volunteers for the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

“Dog days of summer” was held at Native Brew on July 23. A post made by Native Brew said volunteers bathed 26 dogs and raised more than $640 to be donated.

Donations got you a clean dog and a chance to win a Hollywood Feed giveaway.

Costs of pet adoptions are down right now, so it may be the perfect time for you to get a dog in these dog days of summer.

