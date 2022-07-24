Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dog days of summer fundraiser

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Native Brew and Jonesboro Young Professionals Network spent their Saturday fundraising for a local nonprofit in Jonesboro.

Saturday, Native Brew hosted a fundraiser with Jonesboro Young Professionals Network volunteers for the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

“Dog days of summer” was held at Native Brew on July 23. A post made by Native Brew said volunteers bathed 26 dogs and raised more than $640 to be donated.

Donations got you a clean dog and a chance to win a Hollywood Feed giveaway.

Costs of pet adoptions are down right now, so it may be the perfect time for you to get a dog in these dog days of summer.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said multiple agencies, including ASP, were searching for a man who has a...
Highway back open following search of man with warrant
The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Thursday for much of one Region 8 county
Boil order issued for much of county
One person is dead after a crop duster crash, according to Cross County Sheriff David West.
1 dead after morning plane crash
OSHA launches investigation into deadly incident at Silver Dollar City
A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park

Latest News

Jonesboro organization hosts free basketball camp
Jonesboro organization hosts free basketball camp
1 dead after morning plane crash
1 dead after morning plane crash
Greene County man sentenced to 30 years in prison
Greene County man sentenced to 30 years in prison
Dog days of summer fundraiser
Dog days of summer fundraiser