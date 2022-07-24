Energy Alert
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a homicide.

According to a social media post, JPD was called to the scene of a crash around 5:00 Sunday morning. The crash happened at 111 Daybreak Drive in Jonesboro.

After assessing the scene officers found a car that had driven through a fence and landed in an area near the Cedar Park Apartment complex. The driver of the car and victim in this incident was identified as Brandon LaKeith Wilson, 20.

According to public information officer for JPD, Sally Smith, the coroner was called to the scene.

Smith said evidence on the scene indicates foul play. CID is investigating the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

