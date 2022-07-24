Firefighters battle several large grass fires across the Ozarks

Energy Alert
Smoke from the fire of the train derailment in Lebanon Junction could be seen from miles away. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Jeff Knight)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled multiple grass fires across the Ozarks, from Battlefield to Lebanon.

Firefighters say they haven’t seen a day like this since 2012. One fire in Lebanon encompassed as many as 125 acres.

Logan-Rogersville Protection District Chief Richard Stirts said it wasn’t a question of if but when these fires would happen due to recent dry conditions.

“We knew it was coming. We just didn’t know when, and today the humidity had gotten down to 20 below, and that’s crucial fire weather,” he says.

According to the chief, firefighters started combating the blaze around 1 pm, which is now 100% contained.

Lebanon’s Fire Chief said the massive blaze threatened a dozen houses. Luckily none were damaged. One firefighter was treated at the scene for injuries sustained by gas inhalation and released.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

