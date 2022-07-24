Energy Alert
Greene County man sentenced to 30 years in prison

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday, Brian Southard,54, of Paragould, was found guilty of second-degree sexual assault, according to a news release from prosecuting attorney Keith Chrestman.

Brian Southard
Brian Southard(KAIT)

Robert Thompson, Adam Butler, and Wes Watts prosecuted Southard after a four-day trial in Greene County.

The jury recommended Southard be sentenced to 30 years in prison. Circuit Judge Melissa Richardson followed that recommendation.

According to the release, Greene County Sheriff’s Department received a report of sexual assault on a minor in 2020. After an investigation that assault was confirmed.

Southard is now in the Greene County Jail.

