Knee injury sends Matz back to IL

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cards starter Steven Matz is returning to the 15-day injured list with a knee sprain.

Matz goes back to the IL one day after he made his first start since missing two months with a shoulder injury. Matz injured his knee in Saturday night’s 6-3 win. Right-hander James Naile has been called up from Triple-A Memphis.

We have placed LHP Steven Matz (left knee sprain) on the 15-day IL.



We have recalled RHP James Naile from Memphis (AAA). — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 24, 2022

So far in 2022, Matz has made 10 appearances, with a 4-3 record with a 5.70 ERA.

