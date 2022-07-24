Under-insulated homes cause higher utility bill, expert says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is still under a heat advisory, and many Mid-Southerners are looking for ways to bring down the high cost of next month’s utility bill.

Stacey Fitzgerald-Redd is an insulation expert. She said nine of 10 homes in the US are under-insulated, which means higher costs for you to cool down your home.

“It doesn’t cost that much to do it yourself—to add insulation,” Fitzgerald-Redd said.

She said customers can expect “several hundred dollars a year in savings” if they do.

Fitzgerald-Redd also emphasized the importance of insulation being air-sealed for maximum efficiency.

“You want to seal the cracks and crevasses around doors and any penetrations where you can feel air coming through,” she said.

MLGW has already said customers can expect bills to shoot up 40 percent, so anything that can bring down the cost is welcome. After you figure out if you have enough insulation in the attic—close the curtains, seal the doors and windows, and turn on the ceiling fan and make sure it spins counterclockwise.

“What that does is help push cooler air from the surface-level up so that you feel it circulating better,” said Fitzgerald-Redd.

MLGW offers free in-home energy audits by certified technicians to help make your home as energy efficient as possible.

“Make sure you have your HVAC equipment maintained and it’s in good proper working order,” said Fitzgerald-Redd.

You can set up an appointment with MLGW to get an energy audit for your home by clicking here.

