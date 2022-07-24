Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

XFL returning to St. Louis in 2023

The St. Louis BattleHawks proved to be St. Louis' new favorite home team.
The St. Louis BattleHawks proved to be St. Louis' new favorite home team.(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The XFL will be returning to St. Louis in 2023, the league announced Sunday.

The league made the announcement in a town hall on its website Sunday evening. At the town hall was new league owner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Battlehawks played in the Dome at America’s Center during the 2020 season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other cities getting a team are Seattle, Arlington, San Antonio, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando and Washington, D.C. The season will kick off on February 18, 2023.

Anthony Becht was announced as the coach for St. Louis’ team. He played in the NFL from 2000-2011, including one season with the Rams in 2008.

Anthony Becht will be the head coach for the new St. Louis XFL team. He played in the NFL in...
Anthony Becht will be the head coach for the new St. Louis XFL team. He played in the NFL in the 2000s.(XFL)

Season tickets are available now on the XFL’s website.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Driver killed after police use PIT maneuver during chase
One person is dead after a crop duster crash, according to Cross County Sheriff David West.
1 dead after morning plane crash
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro before the disaffiliation vote...
Church facing historic, consequential vote
Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.
Body found in Black River in Poplar Bluff

Latest News

Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates after Arkansas defeated Tennessee 24-13 in...
More preseason honors for Arkansas football: Catalon, Pool named to preseason watchlists
Butch Jones reflects before 2021 finale
Arkansas State football picked to finish 6th in Sun Belt Preseason Poll, three named All-SBC Preseason
West Memphis native is in his first season with Purdue baseball.
West Memphis native & MLB Draft pick Curtis Washington Jr. signs with Mariners
JMU joins the Sun Belt: Keith Gill's comments (11/6/21)
Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill signs contract extension through 2030
Joe Hollimon played college football at Arkansas State and pro ball with the Edmonton Eskimos.
A-State great Joe Hollimon to be enshrined in Edmonton Wall of Honour