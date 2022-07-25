Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Big Grass Bluegrass returns to Region 8

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - This is the second year for the Bluegrass festival to make an appearance in downtown Paragould.

With the success of Bluegrass Mondays, the city decided to expand on the idea from last year with such positive results.

Gina Jarrett a Member of the Collins Theater Foundation Board said, “Since we had such wonderful success with our Bluegrass Mondays in the theater, we thought it was a great opportunity to expand on this idea.”

The street shows kicked off at Centennial Park at 11 a.m., and at 1 p.m. the party moved inside the historic Collins Theatre where bands continued to play until after dark.

The heat did not keep anyone at home, bluegrass lovers crowded around Centennial Park an hour before the shows were scheduled to begin.

Jarrett said Saturday night was the largest turnout of the festival, there was not an empty seat inside the Collins Theater.

Many businesses in downtown Paragould are feeling the benefits of the festival. Sales have skyrocketed with the high influx of customers coming through the doors.

Food trucks and vendors lined the streets of downtown Paragould selling their goods, farmers even brought out their fresh watermelons and vegetables.

Sunday was the last night of the festival, but don’t be too down if you missed out, Big Grass Bluegrass will return next July.

Jarrett said next year even more bands and vendors will participate in the festival. The city is looking to grow the festival each year.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
One person is dead after a crop duster crash, according to Cross County Sheriff David West.
1 dead after morning plane crash
Arkansas State Police said multiple agencies, including ASP, were searching for a man who has a...
Highway back open following search of man with warrant
The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Thursday for much of one Region 8 county
Boil order issued for much of county
Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.
Body found in Black River in Poplar Bluff

Latest News

The sign hangs in downtown as the native flags fly on both sides.
The second annual Islanders Festival
Football headlines
A-State in 60: Sun Belt updates Media Days schedule, Joe Hollimon will be enshrined in Edmonton
Paragould Glen Sain GMC falls to Fort Smith on Sunday
American Legion State Championship: Paragould falls to Fort Smith, Sportsmen force if necessary game
Pacific Islanders day
Pacific Islanders day