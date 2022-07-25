Big Grass Bluegrass returns to Region 8

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - This is the second year for the Bluegrass festival to make an appearance in downtown Paragould.

With the success of Bluegrass Mondays, the city decided to expand on the idea from last year with such positive results.

Gina Jarrett a Member of the Collins Theater Foundation Board said, “Since we had such wonderful success with our Bluegrass Mondays in the theater, we thought it was a great opportunity to expand on this idea.”

The street shows kicked off at Centennial Park at 11 a.m., and at 1 p.m. the party moved inside the historic Collins Theatre where bands continued to play until after dark.

The heat did not keep anyone at home, bluegrass lovers crowded around Centennial Park an hour before the shows were scheduled to begin.

Jarrett said Saturday night was the largest turnout of the festival, there was not an empty seat inside the Collins Theater.

Many businesses in downtown Paragould are feeling the benefits of the festival. Sales have skyrocketed with the high influx of customers coming through the doors.

Food trucks and vendors lined the streets of downtown Paragould selling their goods, farmers even brought out their fresh watermelons and vegetables.

Sunday was the last night of the festival, but don’t be too down if you missed out, Big Grass Bluegrass will return next July.

Jarrett said next year even more bands and vendors will participate in the festival. The city is looking to grow the festival each year.

