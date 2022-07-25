Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Bishop robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon

A New York bishop was robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon and it was caught on camera. (Credit: WCBS, @IAMBISHOPWHITEHEAD via CNN Newsource)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A New York bishop was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of a sermon on Sunday, and it was all caught on video.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead saw the door in the back of the room he was speaking in get kicked open.

“I see three to four men come in,” he said. “As I got down, one went to my wife and took all her jewelry and had the gun in front of my 8-month-old baby’s face. Took off my bishop’s ring, my wedding band, my bishop’s chain, and then I had chains underneath my robe and he started tapping my neck, so that means they knew. They watched and they knew that I have other jewelry.”

The church’s livestream shows the gun being held on the pastor.

Whitehead said what you do not see on camera are around 100 people who were in the room. Men, women and children dropped to the floor in silence.

“My church is traumatized. The women and children are still crying. Babies are still crying,” Whitehead said.

Police said the men took off in a white Mercedes.

“These men, they need to turn themselves in. I forgive you and I’m praying for you, and I hope that God delivers you from the mindset from who you are at this time,” Whitehead said.

He believes the family was targeted because of the publicity he received when he helped turn in a suspect wanted in the fatal subway shooting of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez in May.

“I turned him in, but the media called me the ‘Bling Bling Bishop.’ The had my Rolls Royce car all over everywhere,” he said.

The New York Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
One person is dead after a crop duster crash, according to Cross County Sheriff David West.
1 dead after morning plane crash
Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.
Body found in Black River in Poplar Bluff
Juvenile arrested by police Saturday afternoon
Greene County man sentenced to 30 years in prison
Arkansas State Police said multiple agencies, including ASP, were searching for a man who has a...
Highway back open following search of man with warrant

Latest News

Child care centers are closing at an alarming rate.
Child Care Crisis: Centers keep closing, families can’t afford care
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro before the disaffiliation vote...
Church facing historic, consequential vote
Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
A shell is found lodged in a residential home in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.
STILLS: Shells lands in home in Kramatorsk, Ukraine