Caruthersville Police seeking assistance with a shooting

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO. (KAIT) - Caruthersville police are asking for the public’s assistance in an early morning shooting.

Early Sunday morning, July 24, there was a shooting at a party at American Legion in Caruthersville.

The Caruthersville Police Department posted on social media asking “If you saw or heard anything pertaining to this incident, please step forward and speak with one of our officers or investigators about it.”

Police say they want to talk to you if you were at the party and will consider all information confidential.

