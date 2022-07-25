Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Chicago concert set for October

The classic rock band Chicago will make tracks to Arkansas later this year.
The classic rock band Chicago will make tracks to Arkansas later this year.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The classic rock band Chicago will make tracks to Arkansas later this year.

According to a Monday news release from Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, the band will perform Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29, with prices ranging from $49.50 to $149.50. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the arena box office.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
One person is dead after a crop duster crash, according to Cross County Sheriff David West.
1 dead after morning plane crash
Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.
Body found in Black River in Poplar Bluff
Juvenile arrested by police Saturday afternoon
Greene County man sentenced to 30 years in prison
Arkansas State Police said multiple agencies, including ASP, were searching for a man who has a...
Highway back open following search of man with warrant

Latest News

Farmers Working throughout drought
Farmers Working Despite Drought
Fallen Officer Returns to Jonesboro
Jonesboro Officer's Body returns to Jonesboro
Collins Theatre
Collins Theatre Renovation
Rain and Farmers
Rain and Farmers