Chicago concert set for October
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The classic rock band Chicago will make tracks to Arkansas later this year.
According to a Monday news release from Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, the band will perform Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29, with prices ranging from $49.50 to $149.50. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.
Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the arena box office.
