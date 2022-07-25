Chicago concert set for October

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The classic rock band Chicago will make tracks to Arkansas later this year.

According to a Monday news release from Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, the band will perform Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29, with prices ranging from $49.50 to $149.50. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the arena box office.

