Heat and Rain Chances

July 25th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
We’ll continue our hot and humid weather for a few more days. Heat advisories come to an end by Thursday as relief starts to pour in. Until then, we’ll get close to 100°F each day and the heat index will be near or above 105°F during the afternoon. Overnight temperatures don’t cool off much. As rain chances increase with an approaching front and clouds become more numerous, temperatures will be lower to end the week. Rain chances are looking pretty good and may linger into the weekend, with some models showing over an inch of rain.

