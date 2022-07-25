A historic and consequential vote for a church

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro will be voting next Sunday on disaffiliation from United Methodist.

The church has been contemplating the decision for 18 months, but some members want more time.

Church member, Dr. Holly Hall said, “We have not had an opportunity, especially on the stay UMC side to really get our message out, we have been denied use of many of the church resources and facilities.”

Members of Stay UMC are the spilt of the church that opposes disaffiliation. Some of their messages have been stifled because they do not have access to church resources to push their message.

Stay UMC even dipped into their own pockets to pay for advertising with local newspapers and radio stations.

“We are having to pay actually out of our own pockets, we have paid for advertising,” she said. “While the church has had all the resources at their disposal to push disaffiliation messages.”

Another member said that the vote seems rush and flawed.

Stay UMC had over 200 signatures on a petition to delay the vote so everyone could be informed of the ramifications of disaffiliation. The leadership at the church denied this petition.

“There was a petition actually that over 200 members to delay the vote until after Labor Day because a lot of people will be gone and on vacation,” said Hall.

The motion that gets 2/3 of the votes on Sunday night will pass.

