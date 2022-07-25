July 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’ll continue our hot and humid weather for a few more days. Heat advisories come to an end by Thursday as relief starts to pour in.

Until then, we’ll get close to 100°F each day and the heat index will be near or above 105°F during the afternoon. Overnight temperatures don’t cool off much.

As rain chances increase with an approaching front and clouds become more numerous, temperatures will be lower to end the week.

Rain chances are looking pretty good and may linger into the weekend, with some models showing over an inch of rain.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Several Region 8 school districts start back today. Keep a lookout for kids and buses today.

The First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro will be voting next Sunday on disaffiliation from United Methodist.

Arkansas educators are pushing to put teacher pay raises on the upcoming special session agenda, but as of now, the session is focused on tax cuts using the state’s surplus.

Caruthersville police are asking for the public’s assistance in an early morning shooting.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.