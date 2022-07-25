Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

July 25: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’ll continue our hot and humid weather for a few more days. Heat advisories come to an end by Thursday as relief starts to pour in.

Until then, we’ll get close to 100°F each day and the heat index will be near or above 105°F during the afternoon. Overnight temperatures don’t cool off much.

As rain chances increase with an approaching front and clouds become more numerous, temperatures will be lower to end the week.

Rain chances are looking pretty good and may linger into the weekend, with some models showing over an inch of rain.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Several Region 8 school districts start back today. Keep a lookout for kids and buses today.

The First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro will be voting next Sunday on disaffiliation from United Methodist.

Arkansas educators are pushing to put teacher pay raises on the upcoming special session agenda, but as of now, the session is focused on tax cuts using the state’s surplus.

Caruthersville police are asking for the public’s assistance in an early morning shooting.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
One person is dead after a crop duster crash, according to Cross County Sheriff David West.
1 dead after morning plane crash
Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.
Body found in Black River in Poplar Bluff
Juvenile arrested by police Saturday afternoon
Greene County man sentenced to 30 years in prison
Arkansas State Police said multiple agencies, including ASP, were searching for a man who has a...
Highway back open following search of man with warrant

Latest News

Zach's Monday morning forecast
Zach's Monday morning forecast
The sign hangs in downtown as the native flags fly on both sides.
The second annual Islanders Festival
Football headlines
A-State in 60: Sun Belt updates Media Days schedule, Joe Hollimon will be enshrined in Edmonton
Paragould Glen Sain GMC falls to Fort Smith on Sunday
American Legion State Championship: Paragould falls to Fort Smith, Sportsmen force if necessary game