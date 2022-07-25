Man arrested in fatal New Year’s Day crash

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man involved in a fatal crash on New Year’s Day now faces a homicide charge.

On Saturday, July 23, Arkansas State Police arrested 36-year-old Christopher Allen Ellis on suspicion of negligent homicide.

According to records from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, he is also charged with careless and prohibitive driving and driving left of center.

The charges stem from a Jan. 1 crash on State Highway 18 west of State Highway 135 in Craighead County.

According to ASP’s preliminary fatal crash report, Ellis was westbound when his 2019 Dodge Ram crossed the center turn lane and collided with an eastbound 2008 Chevy Silverado driven by 53-year-old Bobby Benson Towery of Manila.

Towery died in the crash.

Ellis and Towery’s passenger, 40-year-old Jennifer McDorman of Paragould, suffered injuries and were taken to a Jonesboro hospital.

Ellis is currently free on an OR (own recognizance) bond awaiting an appearance in circuit court on Aug. 26.

