Missouri Highway Patrol investigates crash involving a bear in Texas County, Mo.

CABOOL, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving a bear in Texas County.

The vehicle struck the bear on State Highway PP north of Cabool.

Wildlife crossing the roadway and being struck unfortunately happens far too often, but rarely the victim is a black bear cub. This cub was struck on State Route PP, north of Cabool, Texas county. As Missouri bear populations grow, drivers must remain vigilant for bear crossings. pic.twitter.com/1nQq3YV7fC — MSHP Troop G (@MSHPTrooperG) July 25, 2022

Troopers say they rarely see bears hit in crashes. They ask drivers to remain vigilant for bear crossings as the bear population grows.

