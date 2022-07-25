One person dead after motorcyle crash
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -One person is dead after a crash Saturday night near Joy Mountain.
According to Arkansas State Police, on July 23 around 9:15 p.m., 47-year-old Jeremy D. Snow of Rose Bud was driving west on Highway 36, west of Donald Road.
Snow lost control on a curve while driving a 2010 Honda VT 1300. The motorcycle ran off the road and hit a sign, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
