The second annual Islanders Festival

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Pacific Islands culture day made another memorable appearance in Paragould.

The event encourages fellowship and celebration of the Pacific Islanders that have moved to the area. It helps residents of Pocahontas to get out and meet their Islander neighbors.

This is the second year that the festival shut down the streets around the Randolph county courthouse square. Vendors lined the streets and grill masters worked their magic while cooking the BBQ lunch.

Carol Carroll is the director of the event and said, “The idea was to help the Pacific Islanders to feel welcomed in Pocahontas.”

Many of the islanders flocked to Pocahontas when factories and other businesses began opening.

Eldon Alik is an Islander and said, “We go to places where our families are, and I think they all came over there and when Peco Foods opened a plant here.”

Companies began paying for islanders to relocate with their families so they can work.

Carroll said, “Over the last four years especially more and more pacific islanders have moved to Pocahontas.”

Carroll told us the event started at 9 a.m. and that because islanders run on “island time”, the party would continue well into the evening.

The festival hosted live music, hula dancers, and free food.

This event would not have been possible without the selfless donations from local businesses and factories that reside in Pocahontas. These businesses donated over $4,000 that was used to help put the event together for the second year in a row.

Carroll said last year the event drew in around 800 people, but this year she is expecting over 1,200 people to turnout.

“It helps in so many ways,” said Eldon Alik “It sure makes us feel welcomed and as someone whose home is thousands of miles away across the ocean.”

The festival will be held every July at the Randolph county courthouse square in downtown Pocahontas.

