Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sheriff: Man found sleeping in couple’s home arrested

When a Craighead County couple returned home from vacation this weekend, they found someone...
When a Craighead County couple returned home from vacation this weekend, they found someone sleeping in their home. And it was not Goldilocks.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - When a Craighead County couple returned home from vacation this weekend, they found someone sleeping in their home. And it was not Goldilocks.

According to the initial incident report, the victims told Deputy Logan Dotson they returned to their home on County Road 745 around midnight Sunday, July 24.

When they awoke a few hours later, the homeowner reportedly found a man lying on the floor of their geothermal room.

Upon waking, the victim said the man thought he was in Sikeston, Missouri, and said he had to go meet his friend and left.

The homeowner said nothing appeared to be damaged or stolen, but he said he was concerned about the man and called 911.

As the deputy was speaking with the couple, Brookland Police Officer Eric Stephens reported spotting the man in a wooded area off County Road 746.

After a brief search of the woods, law enforcement found the man and took him into custody.

“Speaking with the male, he appeared to be disoriented and could not tell me how he ended up where he was,” Dotson stated in his report.

The man, later identified as 18-year-old Clayton Michael Williams, told investigators he did not know how he wound up in the victim’s home.

Dotson arrested Williams on suspicion of criminal trespassing and fleeing.

Williams is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting his first appearance in district court.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
One person is dead after a crop duster crash, according to Cross County Sheriff David West.
1 dead after morning plane crash
Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.
Body found in Black River in Poplar Bluff
Juvenile arrested by police Saturday afternoon
Greene County man sentenced to 30 years in prison
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro before the disaffiliation vote...
Church facing historic, consequential vote

Latest News

Fed chair Jerome Powell is signaling that more interest rate hikes could be ahead and warning...
Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation
The classic rock band Chicago will make tracks to Arkansas later this year.
Chicago concert set for October
FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language...
Some schools hit hard by COVID-19 make few changes for new year
A Brookland man involved in a fatal crash on New Year’s Day now faces a homicide charge.
Man arrested in fatal New Year’s Day crash