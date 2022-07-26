2022 Sun Belt Football Media Days underway

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - We have a pigskin party in New Orleans.

2022 Sun Belt Football Media Days kicked off Tuesday morning.

Gill started proceedings with the State of the Sun Belt. He announced that the SBC has a new expanded agreement with ESPN “that will provide additional financial resources and linear opportunities.” The current contract runs through the 2030-31 season. The SBC/ESPN deal will provide more TV opportunities for men’s basketball and football.

The new agreement will also create 6,000 additional live events available on ESPN+ including women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, baseball, softball, & men’s soccer.

“The expanded agreement will provide additional resources and exposure for our members, which will allow them to tell our stories, and showcase our incredible athletic and academic accomplishments of Sun Belt student athletes and member institutions,” Gill said.

The commissioner also revealed that the Sun Belt is close to finalizing a deal with a 6th bowl partner that would take effect for the 2022 season. The SBC currently has 5 bowl tie-ins: R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, Cure Bowl, Myrtle Beach Bowl, LendingTree Bowl, & the Camellia Bowl. “As our membership expands, it is critical to expand our bowl offerings,” Gill added in his address.

East Division teams are in the spotlight Tuesday for Sun Belt Media Days. Arkansas State and the remainder of the West Division teams will take the stage on Wednesday. We’ll update this page with more updates from New Orleans.

