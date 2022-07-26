Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2022 Sun Belt Football Media Days underway

Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days are underway in New Orleans.
Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days are underway in New Orleans.(WHSV)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - We have a pigskin party in New Orleans.

2022 Sun Belt Football Media Days kicked off Tuesday morning.

Gill started proceedings with the State of the Sun Belt. He announced that the SBC has a new expanded agreement with ESPN “that will provide additional financial resources and linear opportunities.” The current contract runs through the 2030-31 season. The SBC/ESPN deal will provide more TV opportunities for men’s basketball and football.

The new agreement will also create 6,000 additional live events available on ESPN+ including women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, baseball, softball, & men’s soccer.

“The expanded agreement will provide additional resources and exposure for our members, which will allow them to tell our stories, and showcase our incredible athletic and academic accomplishments of Sun Belt student athletes and member institutions,” Gill said.

The commissioner also revealed that the Sun Belt is close to finalizing a deal with a 6th bowl partner that would take effect for the 2022 season. The SBC currently has 5 bowl tie-ins: R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, Cure Bowl, Myrtle Beach Bowl, LendingTree Bowl, & the Camellia Bowl. “As our membership expands, it is critical to expand our bowl offerings,” Gill added in his address.

East Division teams are in the spotlight Tuesday for Sun Belt Media Days. Arkansas State and the remainder of the West Division teams will take the stage on Wednesday. We’ll update this page with more updates from New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed after police use PIT maneuver during chase
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro before the disaffiliation vote...
Church facing historic, consequential vote
A Brookland man involved in a fatal crash on New Year’s Day now faces a homicide charge.
Man arrested in fatal New Year’s Day crash
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
4 kids and 2 adults die in northwestern Arkansas house fire

Latest News

Butch Jones reflects before 2021 finale
Arkansas State football picked to finish 6th in Sun Belt Preseason Poll, three named All-SBC Preseason
Bennett, Lang, Hunt named All-SBC Preseason
3 Red Wolves named to All-Sun Belt Preseason Teams, A-State picked to finish 6th in SBC West
Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates after Arkansas defeated Tennessee 24-13 in...
More preseason honors for Arkansas football: Catalon, Pool named to preseason watchlists
JMU joins the Sun Belt: Keith Gill's comments (11/6/21)
Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill signs contract extension through 2030