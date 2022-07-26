Baby Shark splashing into Jonesboro
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Baby Shark Live! 2022 Concert Tour is swimming its way to Jonesboro.
First National Bank Arena announced Tuesday the popular kids’ show concert will make a special stop on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m. There is a limit of 8 tickets per household.
For more information on ticket prices and purchases, click here.
