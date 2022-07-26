Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Baby Shark splashing into Jonesboro

The Baby Shark Live! 2022 Concert Tour will make a special stop in Jonesboro.
The Baby Shark Live! 2022 Concert Tour will make a special stop in Jonesboro.(Cincinnati Center for the Arts)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Baby Shark Live! 2022 Concert Tour is swimming its way to Jonesboro.

First National Bank Arena announced Tuesday the popular kids’ show concert will make a special stop on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m. There is a limit of 8 tickets per household.

For more information on ticket prices and purchases, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed after police use PIT maneuver during chase
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro before the disaffiliation vote...
Church facing historic, consequential vote
A Brookland man involved in a fatal crash on New Year’s Day now faces a homicide charge.
Man arrested in fatal New Year’s Day crash
When a Craighead County couple returned home from vacation this weekend, they found someone...
Sheriff: Man found sleeping in couple’s home arrested

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Corrections is looking for people to work in its Mississippi County...
Department of Corrections hosting job fair
Ukrainian physicians visit Methodist Le Bonheur
Ukrainian physicians visit Memphis hospital for exposure to skills needed in war zones
Great River Medical Center begins to take on patients from UMC in Ocescla.
Nursing shortage forces hospital to transfer patients
The nursing shortage led one Mississippi County hospital to move its patients to another...
Nursing shortage forces hospital to transfer patients