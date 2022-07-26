Energy Alert
“Bookmobile” to make multiple stops across Jonesboro

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library “Bookmobile” will make multiple appearances across Jonesboro this week.

On Monday, the bus stopped at the Parker Park Community Center.

Throughout the week, it will make stops in Allen Park, Lepanto, Miracle League Park, and the Jonesboro Pool and Recreation Center, starting at 10 am.

The Bookmobile is able to check out books, issue library cards, and renew library cards.

