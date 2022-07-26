Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Common Arkansas bug easy to confuse with “murder hornet”

A common bug in Arkansas could have some worried about murder hornets entering the state.
A common bug in Arkansas could have some worried about murder hornets entering the state.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A common bug in Arkansas could have some worried about murder hornets entering the state.

Jon Zawislak with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture says a mostly innocent bug is being labeled as a murder hornet.

The cicada killer wasp shared a similar design as a murder hornet, but the killer wasp serves an essential role in Arkansas agriculture.

“The cicada killer wasps are actually very beneficial because they prey on cicadas, which can cause damage to young trees.”

According to Zawislak, seeing a murder hornet in Arkansas is not impossible, but it would be extremely rare, as the hornets are contained in a small part of the Pacific Northwest.

“They have not been found anywhere close to Arkansas. Their range has been restricted to a small portion of Washington State and the Canadian border.”

He said Arkansans need to be respectful to the killer-wasps, as they are usually non-violent unless they’re invoked.

If you believe you’ve spotted a murder hornet inside the state of Arkansas, you are urged to contact your county extension agent.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed after police use PIT maneuver during chase
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro before the disaffiliation vote...
Church facing historic, consequential vote
A Brookland man involved in a fatal crash on New Year’s Day now faces a homicide charge.
Man arrested in fatal New Year’s Day crash
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
4 kids and 2 adults die in northwestern Arkansas house fire

Latest News

Food bank needs help amid economic struggles
With the increase in prices across the board and a historic drought, the quality of cattle...
Cattle quality could struggle as drought, and price increases continue
Jarod Dale Reed
Poinsett County missing man found
The program takes veterans through a three-to-four-week process in which they choose a wild...
New Harrison, Ark. program offers veterans therapy through taming horses