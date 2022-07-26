Department of Corrections hosting job fair

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Corrections is looking for people to work in its Mississippi County Work Release program.

The DOC will host a job fair Wednesday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blytheville Worforce Center, 2825 S. Division St.

Applicants must provide the following information:

Driver’s license

Social Security card

High school diploma or GED certificate or transcript

DD214 Form (if applicable)

Applications can be submitted online before arrival at https://arcareers.arkansas.gov or by calling Paige Crawford at 870-658-7059 to schedule an appointment.

According to Tuesday’s news release, the DOC provides competitive salaries, life and health insurance, monthly-annual leave, paid holidays including birthdays, and other benefits.

All employees are subject to background checks and periodic substance abuse testing.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.