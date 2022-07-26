Energy Alert
Department of Corrections hosting job fair

The Arkansas Department of Corrections is looking for people to work in its Mississippi County...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Corrections is looking for people to work in its Mississippi County Work Release program.

The DOC will host a job fair Wednesday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blytheville Worforce Center, 2825 S. Division St.

Applicants must provide the following information:

  • Driver’s license
  • Social Security card
  • High school diploma or GED certificate or transcript
  • DD214 Form (if applicable)

Applications can be submitted online before arrival at https://arcareers.arkansas.gov or by calling Paige Crawford at 870-658-7059 to schedule an appointment.

According to Tuesday’s news release, the DOC provides competitive salaries, life and health insurance, monthly-annual leave, paid holidays including birthdays, and other benefits.

All employees are subject to background checks and periodic substance abuse testing.

