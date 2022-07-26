Deputies looking for missing man

FISHER, Ark. (KAIT) -Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office needs you to be on the lookout for a missing man.

According to Lt. Brad Felkins, 40-year-old Jarod Dale Reed has been listed as a missing person out of Poinsett County.

Reed was last seen near 100 West Willing Street in Fisher, Arkansas around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25.

If you have any information on where Reeds may be, please contact the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 578-5411.

