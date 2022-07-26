Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Deputies looking for missing man

Jarod Dale Reed
Jarod Dale Reed(Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHER, Ark. (KAIT) -Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office needs you to be on the lookout for a missing man.

According to Lt. Brad Felkins, 40-year-old Jarod Dale Reed has been listed as a missing person out of Poinsett County.

Reed was last seen near 100 West Willing Street in Fisher, Arkansas around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25.

If you have any information on where Reeds may be, please contact the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 578-5411.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed after police use PIT maneuver during chase
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro before the disaffiliation vote...
Church facing historic, consequential vote
A Brookland man involved in a fatal crash on New Year’s Day now faces a homicide charge.
Man arrested in fatal New Year’s Day crash
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
4 kids and 2 adults die in northwestern Arkansas house fire

Latest News

Police are searching for clues and suspects in an early Tuesday morning homicide.
Police investigating early morning homicide
FLASH FLOODING IN STL
Flash flooding causes water rescues, road closures across St. Louis region
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued
The grain was sold in one-pound packages in several states, including Arkansas and Missouri.
Natural Grocers issues recall over Salmonella fears