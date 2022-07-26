A few local schools are ending summer break early

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Some northeast Arkansas schools are heading back to school a little bit early this year.

One of these schools, Marked Tree is taking advantage of the hybrid schedule. The students will now get a two-week break after every nine weeks.

Students will still have all the regular holidays off, this just mixes in the spring break and fall break idea.

“We start a little bit earlier in the summer essentially,” said K-12 Co-Principle, Tyler Permenter. ”We go for a nine-week period and the kids get a two-week break.”

Permenter said this will help curb the learning problems some students see and help them retain what they are learning. He also stated that this is going to help attendance numbers since students are getting a break in the grind.

Other school districts have tried this system with much success, so Permenter has high hopes the new schedule will improve the quality of life for teachers and students.

Not every school district has transitioned into this system, so be sure to check with your local district regarding school schedules.

