Football team cools off while preparing for the season

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Beating the heat while making sure you still get the reps in. That was the goal the Blytheville coaching staff had by bringing their kids to the pool for practice.

The Blytheville High School Football team spent part of their practice last week in the pool as a way to get away from the triple-digit temperatures.

It also gives the kids a chance to have some fun as Head Football Coach Ben Fisher said they more than deserved it

“Last Friday we really needed it after tough workouts Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with the heat and the way they are working hard we needed to reward them,” said Fisher.

The kids ran to Walker Park as part of their cardio as the coach said he wanted them to relax but also make sure we did not skip a day of practice.

“The first 30 minutes we worked them out, we started out started having everyone run one direction then we stopped and had everyone run in the other direction,” said Fisher.

Fisher said he hopes to let the kids do it one more time before the pool closes.

