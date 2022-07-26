Higher Rain Chances Getting Closer

More of the same as we head into Wednesday. The heat will try to build like yesterday as highs get close to 100 and the heat index over 105. More showers and clouds may keep some out of the hottest air. Slow-moving downpours are expected to form this afternoon giving more spots a little bit of rain. These downpours could be in the same areas as the past few days. The best rain chances arrive later this week and into the weekend. Spots that see multiple rounds could end the week with 1-3″ while others may miss out on the more beneficial amounts. The higher rain chances should keep highs down into the 70s and 80s. The heat builds right back in next week.

