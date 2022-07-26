Higher Rain Chances Getting Closer

Like yesterday, it will stay hot and humid over the next couple of day before we have some relief. A few more spotty showers may develop this afternoon and evening. These won’t cover much ground, so expect most locations to stay dry. Heat advisories are back into effect for Tuesday for heat index values above 105°. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances start to increase throughout the week, but our best chance of rain look to be late week and into the weekend as a cold front stalls in the area. It is still a bit early to pin down rain amounts. Some could see much-needed rainfall. The rain and cloud cover could keep temperatures down in the 80s over the weekend. Wouldn’t that be nice!

