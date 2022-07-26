Energy Alert
Natural Grocers issues recall over Salmonella fears

The grain was sold in one-pound packages in several states, including Arkansas and Missouri.
The grain was sold in one-pound packages in several states, including Arkansas and Missouri.(Food and Drug Administration)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The makers of Natural Grocers Amaranth Organic Grain have issued a voluntary recall due to potential Salmonella contamination.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets of Lakewood, Colorado, issued the recall after receiving notification from its supplier of possible contamination.

The grain was sold in one-pound packages in several states, including Arkansas and Missouri.

Only packages bearing the following pack dates are being recalled at this time: 22-102, 22-103, 22-130, and 22-194. According to the FDA, the pack date can be found on the lower left-hand side of the label near the USDA Organic seal.

Customers who have purchased the grain should discontinue using it immediately and return for credit or a refund. For more information, call 303-986-4600, ext. 80801.

Symptoms of Salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

