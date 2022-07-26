Energy Alert
Nettleton School to install metal detectors at sports complexes

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Nettleton School District will be installing new security measures on the school campus this fall.

According to Superintendent Dr. Karen Curtner, the district will institute metal detectors at the school’s sports complexes.

As guests enter any sports arena, they and their items must be scanned.

This move was made in an attempt to protect both students and guests that are at sporting events.

Superintendent Curtner says the new equipment will help slow down a potential threat to those attending the events.

“What we’re hoping is that you know if there is someone that comes on our campus and wants to harm somebody else that we can catch it before it happens.”

The school will not be placing detectors at the entrances of the school at this time.

Dr. Curtner said she believed the current in-school safety practices were working.

“We already have that buzz in system. We have all of our SROs stationed in areas that we feel like are open spots that someone might try to come in.”

The school hopes to have some equipment installed by the end of this year.

