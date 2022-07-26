Pioneers in Education named by state of Missouri, including a Caruthersville administrator

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The state of Missouri is honoring “Pioneers in Education,” and one of the six included is a Caruthersville administrator.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will recognize the 2022 Pioneers at the 61st Annual Cooperative Conference for School Administrators on August 1.

The Caruthersville faculty member is Dr. J.J. Bullington, who served at the Caruthersville School District her entire career, totalling more than 40 years.

She oversaw the design and reconstruction of the district after an F-3 tornado hit the area.

The new high school was completed in 2011.

In 2018, she served as the district leader in the Missouri Model District Program, and she saw the realignment of curriculum to the Missouri Learning Standards.

More than 600 school leaders are expected to attend the conference on August 1.

“These individuals are true champions of public education, striving for excellence and advocating for Missouri students throughout their careers as public servants,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said of the pioneers named. “DESE is honored to bring together educators from across the state to recognize the trailblazing efforts of these Pioneers in Education.”

Other individuals include:

Senator Roy Blunt, Niangua

Dr. Charles Brown, St. Louis

Dr. Ronald Lankford, Webb City

Dr. Julie Leeth, Springfield

Dr. O. Victor Lenz, Jr., Lindbergh

