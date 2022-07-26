Police investigating early morning homicide

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for clues and suspects in an early Tuesday morning homicide.

According to a news release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department, the shooting happened at 4:30 a.m. July 26.

Police discovered a car at the intersection of Mooney and Hawkins Streets.

Inside they found a white man dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

“Investigators are pursuing multiple leads but have not identified any suspects at this time,” the statement said.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.

