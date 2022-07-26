Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Shelter puppies drown in flash flooding at animal rescue in Missouri

The animal rescue told News 4 that their puppies drowned in the floodwaters. The adult dogs are reportedly okay. (Source: KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – Many puppies drowned at an animal shelter near St. Louis following massive flooding all over the area.

Stray Paws Rescue told KMOV that “all” their puppies drowned in the floodwaters but did not specify how many. The adult dogs are reportedly OK.

First responders brought several large dogs by boat from the shelter to dry land.

Stray Paws Rescue said they need fosters and donations, which can be made through the following platforms:

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed after police use PIT maneuver during chase
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro before the disaffiliation vote...
Church facing historic, consequential vote
A Brookland man involved in a fatal crash on New Year’s Day now faces a homicide charge.
Man arrested in fatal New Year’s Day crash
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
4 kids and 2 adults die in northwestern Arkansas house fire

Latest News

To the north, in Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian artillery,...
New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine
President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on...
LIVE: Biden holds meeting on manufacturing, job investments; fights talk of recession as key economic report looms
Firefighters in Tennessee helped deliver a baby in a church parking lot.
‘A moving moment for all of us’: Firefighters help deliver baby in church parking lot
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Is this the night you win $830 million Mega Millions prize?
The grain was sold in one-pound packages in several states, including Arkansas and Missouri.
Natural Grocers issues recall over Salmonella fears