Tips to get kids into the back-to-school routine

Back to school sleep routines
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South schools are already back in session, with others set to start in the coming weeks.

One of the biggest challenges for parents is getting kids back into that sleep routine.

Le Bonheur Pediatrician Jason Yaun joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk creating a bedtime routine, like limiting screen time.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

