Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Tuesday, July 26: Planning your day

Arkansas State Police investigate deadly use of PIT maneuver.
Arkansas State Police investigate deadly use of PIT maneuver.(KY3)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Like yesterday, it will stay hot and humid over the next couple of days before we have some relief.

A few more spotty showers may develop this afternoon and evening.

These won’t cover much ground, so expect most locations to stay dry. Heat advisories are back into effect for Tuesday for heat index values above 105°.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Rain chances start to increase throughout the week, but our best chance of rain looks to be late week and into the weekend as a cold front stalls in the area.

It is still a bit early to pin down rain amounts. Some could see much-needed rainfall. The rain and cloud cover could keep temperatures down in the 80s over the weekend. Wouldn’t that be nice!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Arkansas school settles Title IX case sexual assault case and accepts responsibility.

Arkansas state police are investigating the fatal use of a PIT maneuver to stop a fleeing vehicle.

A crisis in childcare could create more problems in a troubled economy.

Chase Gage and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed after police use PIT maneuver during chase
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro before the disaffiliation vote...
Church facing historic, consequential vote
A Brookland man involved in a fatal crash on New Year’s Day now faces a homicide charge.
Man arrested in fatal New Year’s Day crash
When a Craighead County couple returned home from vacation this weekend, they found someone...
Sheriff: Man found sleeping in couple’s home arrested

Latest News

Bennett, Lang, Hunt named All-SBC Preseason
3 Red Wolves named to All-Sun Belt Preseason Teams, A-State picked to finish 6th in SBC West
A few local schools are ending summer break early
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library “Bookmobile” will make multiple appearances...
“Bookmobile” to make multiple stops across Jonesboro
The Nettleton School District will be installing new security measures on the school campus...
Nettleton School to install metal detectors at sports complexes