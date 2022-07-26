Tuesday, July 26: Planning your day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Like yesterday, it will stay hot and humid over the next couple of days before we have some relief.

A few more spotty showers may develop this afternoon and evening.

These won’t cover much ground, so expect most locations to stay dry. Heat advisories are back into effect for Tuesday for heat index values above 105°.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Rain chances start to increase throughout the week, but our best chance of rain looks to be late week and into the weekend as a cold front stalls in the area.

It is still a bit early to pin down rain amounts. Some could see much-needed rainfall. The rain and cloud cover could keep temperatures down in the 80s over the weekend. Wouldn’t that be nice!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Arkansas school settles Title IX case sexual assault case and accepts responsibility.

Arkansas state police are investigating the fatal use of a PIT maneuver to stop a fleeing vehicle.

A crisis in childcare could create more problems in a troubled economy.

Chase Gage and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

