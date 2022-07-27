Energy Alert
Baxter Regional Medical Center changing its name

Baxter Regional Medical Center/Mountain Home, Ark.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter Regional Medical Center announced a name change to Baxter Health.

Hospital officials say the decision better reflects Baxter Health as a health network.

“We have grown significantly over the years now with 40 locations across 11 counties,” said Ron Peterson, President, and CEO. “As time changes, we too have to change in order to keep striving for our mission and goals.”

Baxter Health says the global pandemic inspired the decision.

“COVID-19 has reshaped the health industries in so many ways,” said Peterson. “We looked at this about a year ago and said, ‘okay, how do we continue to grow and change from this.”

Changes will come in a “slow rollout” over the next three-to-five years. Baxter Health officials say they want to be financially minded as possible. The change will not impact care or health insurance coverage.

