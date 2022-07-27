All clear after bomb threat reported at University of Tennessee Health Science Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have responded to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Midtown for a reported bomb threat.

The bomb threat has been cleared and normal activities on campus have resumed.

UTHSC posted on social media Wednesday that the Crowe Building received a bomb threat.

At this time, we are on the scene assisting UTHSC. No time element has been located at this time. https://t.co/ug46kBtsrS — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 27, 2022

