All clear after bomb threat reported at University of Tennessee Health Science Center
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have responded to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Midtown for a reported bomb threat.
The bomb threat has been cleared and normal activities on campus have resumed.
UTHSC posted on social media Wednesday that the Crowe Building received a bomb threat.
