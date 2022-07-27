Energy Alert
All clear after bomb threat reported at University of Tennessee Health Science Center

By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have responded to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Midtown for a reported bomb threat.

The bomb threat has been cleared and normal activities on campus have resumed.

UTHSC posted on social media Wednesday that the Crowe Building received a bomb threat.

