‘Camp Pioneer’ takes students to news heights with NASA astronauts

The district said it wanted to teach their students to reach for the stars and know anything is...
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Students within the Batesville School District were virtually visited by some very special guests.

After a week of building paper satellites and space modules, students with ‘Camp Pioneer’ sat down and spoke with NASA astronauts in coordination with this year’s space theme, “Make Space.”

Communications Coordinator for BSD Megan Renihan said they wanted students to not only reach for the stars but also take risks.

“We took a chance by contacting NASA, and now our students will have the opportunity to learn from the best and brightest minds, those who lead in innovation and exploration,” Renihan said. “Someone at this camp might be inspired in the smallest way to step out of their comfort zone or in a big way by wanting to become an astronaut after this experience by taking a big step. Either way, it’s one small step for that student and one giant step for BSD!”

