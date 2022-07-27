City wants your opinion on what needs change

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - How do you think Jonesboro can improve? The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce wants to hear your opinion.

The organization opened a survey to the public where they want to hear the things you like and dislike about the city.

Marketing Director for the Chamber, Mallory Black said she wants to hear from people who live work, and play here.

“We know there are great things about Jonesboro, we also know there are things that we could do better as a community,” said Black. “We want to hear that feedback from the people that are here every day experiencing it.”

There are open-ended questions and multiple choice where you can express your opinions about the city.

Click here to access the survey.

