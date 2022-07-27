Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Committee moves law enforcement-related resolutions to city council

At their meeting on Tuesday, July 26, the Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee...
At their meeting on Tuesday, July 26, the Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee discussed several resolutions, two of which involved law enforcement.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – At their meeting on Tuesday, July 26, the Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee discussed several resolutions, two of which involved law enforcement.

The first resolution would authorize Jonesboro to add two new patrol officer positions to fill new school resource officer positions for the Jonesboro and Nettleton School Districts.

The city would amend $60,500 in the 2022 budget to add the positions for the first semester of the 2022-2023 school year, with the money coming from the city’s general fund.

The resolution was moved to the full council.

The second resolution would authorize Jonesboro to enter a five-year lease contract with Industrial Destination LLC for a 1.01-acre property at Lot 29 of the West Washington Business Complex.

It would consist of about 7,500 rentable square feet, with rent starting at $5,200 a month for the first 24 months and increasing by $500 a month every 12 months for the remainder of the lease.

The resolution said a restricted fund appropriation of $26,000 is necessary for the lease payment.

The committee also moved the resolution to the full council.

At the meeting, members also agreed to move a resolution over the 2022-2026 Consolidated Plan and 2022 Action Plan, and a resolution to enter an agreement with the Northeast Arkansas Industrial Development Commission for funding of economic development services.

You can view the entire meeting on the City of Jonesboro’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed after police use PIT maneuver during chase
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro before the disaffiliation vote...
Church facing historic, consequential vote
A Brookland man involved in a fatal crash on New Year’s Day now faces a homicide charge.
Man arrested in fatal New Year’s Day crash
When a Craighead County couple returned home from vacation this weekend, they found someone...
Sheriff: Man found sleeping in couple’s home arrested

Latest News

According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, Arkansas ranked 2nd of all the states in...
Study: Arkansas ranked 2nd among states for lowest credit card debt
Second Judicial Drug Task Force Commander, Chad Henson, told Region 8 News on Tuesday, July 26,...
Law enforcement take part in drug eradication program
Chris & Logan provide team coverage from New Orleans
Chris & Logan recap Day 1 of 2022 Sun Belt Football Media Days
Jonesboro native & Razorback golfer qualifies for U.S. Amateur
Region 8 Sports Extra: JHS/Razorback golfer Wil Gibson on qualifying for U.S. Amateur