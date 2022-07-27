Committee moves law enforcement-related resolutions to city council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – At their meeting on Tuesday, July 26, the Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee discussed several resolutions, two of which involved law enforcement.

The first resolution would authorize Jonesboro to add two new patrol officer positions to fill new school resource officer positions for the Jonesboro and Nettleton School Districts.

The city would amend $60,500 in the 2022 budget to add the positions for the first semester of the 2022-2023 school year, with the money coming from the city’s general fund.

The resolution was moved to the full council.

The second resolution would authorize Jonesboro to enter a five-year lease contract with Industrial Destination LLC for a 1.01-acre property at Lot 29 of the West Washington Business Complex.

It would consist of about 7,500 rentable square feet, with rent starting at $5,200 a month for the first 24 months and increasing by $500 a month every 12 months for the remainder of the lease.

The resolution said a restricted fund appropriation of $26,000 is necessary for the lease payment.

The committee also moved the resolution to the full council.

At the meeting, members also agreed to move a resolution over the 2022-2026 Consolidated Plan and 2022 Action Plan, and a resolution to enter an agreement with the Northeast Arkansas Industrial Development Commission for funding of economic development services.

You can view the entire meeting on the City of Jonesboro’s Facebook page.

