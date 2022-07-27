Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

County extension offices ready to work when farmers receive aid

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - All across Northeast Arkansas, county extension agents are on standby to help farmers as brutal temperatures threaten their crops.

On Thursday, July 21, the National Drought Monitor showed portions of Fulton, Randolph, and Sharp Counties to be included in the D3 level of drought.

When the drought monitor hits that level, it means federal and state aid can begin to be distributed to farmers who have been severely affected.

While farmers are still waiting on a timeline for the aid’s arrival, county extension offices are ready when it comes.

Cory Tyler with the University of Arkansas Extension Office in Salem said he can help farmers figure out where some of the relief money could be spent.

“Whenever producers get that money, they can reach out to us, and we can help them kind of go into a recovery phase and help them make those production decisions on where to go next,” he said.

Farmers have their fingers crossed for decent rain in the next few days, but even if there is a single drop, they are fearful of what is to come.

Multiple farmers have been forced to feed hay to animals earlier than expected, and some have even had to sell early to keep their heads above water.

Tyler is urging farmers to do what is best for them economically.

“The best thing to do is what would be economical for you and to get you through. Don’t act on your feelings. Act on how you will come out of this from an economical standpoint on the upper hand, rather than the bottom.”

An update to the drought monitor is expected to be released Thursday, July 28.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for clues and suspects in an early Tuesday morning homicide.
Police investigating early morning homicide
Some Northeast Arkansas students are heading back to school a little bit early this year.
Local school ending summer break early
Jarod Dale Reed
Poinsett County missing man found
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Great River Medical Center begins to take on patients from UMC in Ocescla.
Nursing shortage forces hospital to transfer patients

Latest News

The new logo of Baxter Health; the complete rebrand process is estimated to take three-five...
Baxter Regional Medical Center changing its name
The highest paying jobs in Arkansas are located in the northeast corner.
Mississippi County tops in Arkansas for high-paying jobs
With the increase in prices across the board and a historic drought, the quality of cattle...
Cattle quality could struggle as drought, and price increases continue
Great River Medical Center begins to take on patients from UMC in Ocescla.
Nursing shortage forces hospital to transfer patients