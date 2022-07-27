Hayti Heights receives $62,500 from DNR

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has awarded a Clean Water Engineering Report Grant of $62,500 to the city of Hayti Heights to evaluate the city’s wastewater collection system.

According to DNR, the grant offers funding to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city says it will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and reduce storm water infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The plan should be complete in December 2023.

“We believe very strongly in helping Missouri communities like Hayti Heights maintain their water treatment systems,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “One of the ways we do that is by offering financial assistance through programs like the Clean Water Engineering Report Grant.”

Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.