Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hayti Heights receives $62,500 from DNR

The city says it will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to...
The city says it will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and reduce storm water infiltration into sewer collection pipes.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has awarded a Clean Water Engineering Report Grant of $62,500 to the city of Hayti Heights to evaluate the city’s wastewater collection system.

According to DNR, the grant offers funding to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city says it will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and reduce storm water infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The plan should be complete in December 2023.

“We believe very strongly in helping Missouri communities like Hayti Heights maintain their water treatment systems,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “One of the ways we do that is by offering financial assistance through programs like the Clean Water Engineering Report Grant.”

Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for clues and suspects in an early Tuesday morning homicide.
Police investigating early morning homicide
Some Northeast Arkansas students are heading back to school a little bit early this year.
Local school ending summer break early
Jarod Dale Reed
Poinsett County missing man found
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Great River Medical Center begins to take on patients from UMC in Ocescla.
Nursing shortage forces hospital to transfer patients

Latest News

A shot of Downton Jonesboro as the Chamber of Commerce wants to hear your opinion on what...
City wants your opinion on what needs change
Sun Belt Commissioner
Region 8 Sports Extra: Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill on Realignment, Future of SBC
The new logo of Baxter Health; the complete rebrand process is estimated to take three-five...
Baxter Regional Medical Center changing its name
UTHSC bomb threat
All clear after bomb threat reported at University of Tennessee Health Science Center