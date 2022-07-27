Help kids in Northeast Arkansas at the 2022 Stuff the Bus event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With school right around the corner, it’s important your kids get the necessary supplies to make it through the year.

Join KAIT, the Jonesboro Radio Group, and the United Way of Northeast Arkansas for the 2022 Stuff the Bus event.

Over 20 school districts from eight counties in Northeast Arkansas will participate in this year’s drive.

The event will be Saturday, Aug. 6, and goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Make sure to look for the big yellow school buses at your local Walmart across Northeast Arkansas.

If you wish to participate in a team drive for Stuff the Bus, please look at the following:

