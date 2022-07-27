July 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

More of the same as we head into Wednesday. The heat will try to build like yesterday as highs get close to 100 and the heat index over 105.

More showers and clouds may keep some out of the hottest air. Slow-moving downpours are expected to form this afternoon giving more spots a little bit of rain.

These downpours could be in the same areas as the past few days. The best rain chances arrive later this week and into the weekend.

Spots that see multiple rounds could end the week with 1-3″ while others may miss out on the more beneficial amounts. The higher rain chances should keep highs down into the 70s and 80s. The heat builds right back in next week.

Weather forecast

News Headlines

It was an unbelievable sight to wake up to for residents around the St. Louis area as record-breaking rainfall caused historic flooding.

The school year is quickly approaching and many schools are struggling to fill all their teaching positions.

All five subcommittees presented draft recommendations at the Arkansas School Safety Commission meeting on Tuesday. We’ll tell you what suggestions were made to help keep your kids safe.

The mothers of three boys say their sons were sexually assaulted while at an Arkansas school. The parents say the recommended 10-day suspension for the boys accused of the assaults is not enough.

News details on these stories

