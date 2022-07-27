Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies participate in drug eradication program

Officials said agents recovered over 150 marijuana plants, along with illegal firearms,...
Officials said agents recovered over 150 marijuana plants, along with illegal firearms, narcotics, drug contraband, and money used in the distribution of narcotics.(Source: Second Judicial Drug Task Force)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Agents for the Second Judicial Drug Task Force completed a multi-county counter-drug operation, in which drugs, firearms, and money were recovered.

The operations concluded on Wednesday, July 27, in Poinsett, Craighead, and Greene County. The two-week operation also took play in Clay, Mississippi, Crittenden, and Lawrence County.

According to a news release, over 50 officers assigned to the 2nd DTF took part in the operation on several properties within the seven counties.

Officials said agents recovered over 150 marijuana plants, along with illegal firearms, narcotics, drug contraband, and money used in the distribution of narcotics.

“I want to recognize the strong partnership and commitment of the participating sheriffs and police chiefs who participate in the regional 2nd DTF,” said Commander for the 2nd DTF, Chad Henson. “Each participating sheriff and police chief recognizes the burden of narcotics manufacturing and distribution on our communities. Operations such as these could not be possible without their cooperation.”

Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish, and the Arkansas National Guard Counterdrug also helped with the operation.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for clues and suspects in an early Tuesday morning homicide.
Police investigating early morning homicide
Some Northeast Arkansas students are heading back to school a little bit early this year.
Local school ending summer break early
Jarod Dale Reed
Poinsett County missing man found
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Great River Medical Center begins to take on patients from UMC in Ocescla.
Nursing shortage forces hospital to transfer patients

Latest News

Players gather around the water cooler to hydrate after practice.
Heat aware: Keeping your kids safe during outdoor activities
On Thursday, July 21, the National Drought Monitor showed portions of Fulton, Randolph, and...
County extension offices ready to work when farmers receive aid
On Thursday, July 21, the Arkansas Legislative Council voted to recommend a $5,000 bonus for...
Potential bonus for Arkansas teachers could hurt smaller schools
The district said it wanted to teach their students to reach for the stars and know anything is...
‘Camp Pioneer’ takes students to news heights with NASA astronauts
Missisissippi County tops in Arkansas for high-paying jobs