Law enforcement agencies participate in drug eradication program

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Agents for the Second Judicial Drug Task Force completed a multi-county counter-drug operation, in which drugs, firearms, and money were recovered.

The operations concluded on Wednesday, July 27, in Poinsett, Craighead, and Greene County. The two-week operation also took play in Clay, Mississippi, Crittenden, and Lawrence County.

According to a news release, over 50 officers assigned to the 2nd DTF took part in the operation on several properties within the seven counties.

Officials said agents recovered over 150 marijuana plants, along with illegal firearms, narcotics, drug contraband, and money used in the distribution of narcotics.

“I want to recognize the strong partnership and commitment of the participating sheriffs and police chiefs who participate in the regional 2nd DTF,” said Commander for the 2nd DTF, Chad Henson. “Each participating sheriff and police chief recognizes the burden of narcotics manufacturing and distribution on our communities. Operations such as these could not be possible without their cooperation.”

Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish, and the Arkansas National Guard Counterdrug also helped with the operation.

